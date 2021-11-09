Rival Watch: Chelsea Sending Former Liverpool Target Back To Parent Club

Liverpool were heavily interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.

The Spaniard was key for Diego Simeone, but the boss was keen to shift him on this summer for reasons unknown.

Liverpool were linked throughout the window but instead, Saul plumped for a move to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Having not graced the field in any of Chelsea's last six Premier League games, the writing is very much on the wall for Saul.

The Spaniard has struggled to settle in West London, making only five appearances so far for the Blues, and only 238 minutes, only just over half the available total.

His Chelsea career got off to an ominous start when he was taken off at half time against Aston Villa and according to MARCA, the German seems ready to send him back to Atletico.

However, the Spanish side have made it clear that there was no early recall clause for him in the contract.

The loan move allowed Antoine Griezmann to be signed for Los Colchoneros, so the champions have no interest in accommodating Saul who is clearly surplus to requirements.

Liverpool may have dodged a bullet with this one - but Liverpool fans may still be interested in the midfielder if he became available in January.

