'Robbo 2.0' - Liverpool Fans React To Signing Of Calvin Ramsay From Aberdeen

After Liverpool confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, fans reacted on social media to the news.

The 18-year-old has signed a long-term deal at the club after completing his medical and the formalities around the transfer at the AXA Training Centre.

Ramsey will wear the number 22 shirt and told Liverpoolfc.com what it meant to play for Aberdeen and now Liverpool.

“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got."

Fans took to Twitter to have their say after Ramsay became their third signing of the summer following Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

'Robbo 2.0 at right back'

'Welcome to the best club in world, Calvin!' 

'Welcome to Liverpool, Calvin! People from your country tend to do very well with us so you've made the right move. Good luck!' 

'Kloppo about to mould another young Scottish defender into a world class full-back.'

'He has the potential to be a very, very good player'

'Welcome Calvin. You’re going to be super and have chosen to develop at the best club in the world.'

