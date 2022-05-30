Skip to main content
Robert Lewandowski Confirms He Is Leaving Bayern Munich, As Liverpool, Barcelona And PSG Await

Robert Lewandowski's incredible Bayern Munich career is coming to an end, but where will he go? Liverpool are among those interested in the polish forward, alongside both Barcelona and PSG.

Following the news of Sadio Mane leaving, Liverpool will be looking for a replacement this summer. Who else better than Robert Lewandowski, who Mane will be replacing at Bayern Munich?

Sadio Mane

The exceptional striker joined the Bundesliga champions in 2014 from rivals Borussia Dortmund. One of the first huge names Jurgen Klopp developed and now the Polish captain is linked with his former manager once again.

However, Liverpool face both Barcelona and PSG for his signature, Barcelona being the most likely destination. Reports suggested that Bayern's no.9 was close to a move to the Spanish club.

As Bayern Munich turn their attention to Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Lewandowski has confirmed his desire to leave. During a press conference, The Reds target stated that he is hoping for a transfer. 

“My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore.

Robert Lewandowski

“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me."

This statement comes hours after the Polish manager admittingI’m he would like his star man to join Liverpool.

