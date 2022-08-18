Romano: Liverpool Could Change Naby Keita Transfer Stance If One Thing Happens

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the reports that Naby Keita could leave Liverpool this summer.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Reliable Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, reported on Wednesday, that the Guinea international was unhappy at Liverpool, and talks over extending his contract, which has less than a year to run, have stopped.

In Romano's Daily Briefing on Caught Offside, he explained that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, will be speaking to Keita over the coming days with a view to him staying at Anfield.

"I think it is normal that Keita wants to play more regularly at Liverpool. So far, negotiations are not proceeding but do remain ongoing. Jurgen Klopp plans to speak with Keita in the coming days to find a solution. Liverpool plans to keep Keita in case of many injuries in midfield."

Romano did not shut the door completely on a transfer, however, stating that a sizeable bid for the 27-year-old could change things.

"Only a huge offer would change Liverpool’s situation regarding Keita’s future at the club."

LFCTR Verdict

It was a surprise that Keita took no part in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, so it will be interesting to see if he is involved when Liverpool take on rivals, Manchester United, on Monday.

A move away at this stage of the transfer window seems unlikely, however, especially with the current injury crisis that the club face.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |