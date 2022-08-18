Skip to main content

Romano: Liverpool Could Change Naby Keita Transfer Stance If One Thing Happens

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the reports that Naby Keita could leave Liverpool this summer.

Naby Keita

Reliable Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, reported on Wednesday, that the Guinea international was unhappy at Liverpool, and talks over extending his contract, which has less than a year to run, have stopped.

In Romano's Daily Briefing on Caught Offside, he explained that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, will be speaking to Keita over the coming days with a view to him staying at Anfield.

"I think it is normal that Keita wants to play more regularly at Liverpool. So far, negotiations are not proceeding but do remain ongoing. Jurgen Klopp plans to speak with Keita in the coming days to find a solution. Liverpool plans to keep Keita in case of many injuries in midfield."

Romano did not shut the door completely on a transfer, however, stating that a sizeable bid for the 27-year-old could change things.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Only a huge offer would change Liverpool’s situation regarding Keita’s future at the club."

LFCTR Verdict

It was a surprise that Keita took no part in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, so it will be interesting to see if he is involved when Liverpool take on rivals, Manchester United, on Monday.

A move away at this stage of the transfer window seems unlikely, however, especially with the current injury crisis that the club face.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Leroy Sane
Quotes

Everton Striker Urges Liverpool To Sign Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Training - Five Things We Learned, One Surprise Return

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Joel Matip
News

Joel Matip is Still a Doubt for Liverpool's Trip to Old Trafford

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Roberto Firmino
News

Roberto Firmino Back in Full Training Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Christian Eriksen
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolverhampton | One Player To Sign | Christian Eriksen

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
News

Virgil van Dijk Spotted in Training After Social Media Panic

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Marc Bridge-Wilkinson
Quotes

Praise For Two Liverpool Youngsters After Promising Start To The Season

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'We're Ready For It' - Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Sends Manchester United A Warning Ahead Of Monday Clash

By Rowan Lee