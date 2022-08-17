Romano - 'Liverpool Have Sent Scouts' To Watch Arsenal & Chelsea Transfer Target 'Many, Many Times'

On a recent version of the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch a transfer target for both Arsenal and Chelsea, 'many, many times'.

The Reds had a busy start to the summer transfer window bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay but that looks like that is it in terms of incomings.

As reported by HITC, however, transfer specialist Romano believes Liverpool have an eye on Spanish winger, Yeremy Pino, and have had their scouts watch the 19-year-old 'many, many times in the past year'.

“Many questions on Yeremy Pino. We have many rumours, it’s one of many players followed by Arsenal, but also by other clubs, for example, I am told that Chelsea have been tracking Yeremy Pino and now they are on Gordon. Pino is a player they have been watching for a long time.

"Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Pino many, many times in the past year. Top English clubs have been following him.”

LFCTR Verdict

Links to Liverpool and the Villarreal player are persisting so it will be interesting to see if there is any follow-up. Any deal to sign the player could be an expensive one however with the Anfield hierarchy unlikely to spend big again this summer.

