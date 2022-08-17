Skip to main content

Romano - 'Liverpool Have Sent Scouts' To Watch Arsenal & Chelsea Transfer Target 'Many, Many Times'

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On a recent version of the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch a transfer target for both Arsenal and Chelsea, 'many, many times'.

The Reds had a busy start to the summer transfer window bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay but that looks like that is it in terms of incomings.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

As reported by HITC, however, transfer specialist Romano believes Liverpool have an eye on Spanish winger, Yeremy Pino, and have had their scouts watch the 19-year-old 'many, many times in the past year'.

“Many questions on Yeremy Pino. We have many rumours, it’s one of many players followed by Arsenal, but also by other clubs, for example, I am told that Chelsea have been tracking Yeremy Pino and now they are on Gordon. Pino is a player they have been watching for a long time. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Pino many, many times in the past year. Top English clubs have been following him.”

LFCTR Verdict

Links to Liverpool and the Villarreal player are persisting so it will be interesting to see if there is any follow-up. Any deal to sign the player could be an expensive one however with the Anfield hierarchy unlikely to spend big again this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenalChelsea

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez
Opinions

Opinion: Darwin Nunez Needs To Look At Luis Diaz If He Wants To Succeed At Liverpool

By Damon Carr29 minutes ago
Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Quotes

'Man City Have A Far Stronger Squad' - Pundit Claims Rivals Have More Depth Than Liverpool

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'He Was Definitely On Liverpool's Radar' - Journalist On Probable Matheus Nunes Move To Wolves

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jamie Redknapp 'Urges’ Liverpool to Sign Jude Bellingham

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Former Player Urges Liverpool To Battle Wolves For Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Injuries: Latest Update & Possible Return Dates - Nightmare Continues For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool fans
News

Liverpool FC Create 'Legally Enshrined' Supporters Board To Increase Fan Influence On Club Activities

By Justin Foster4 hours ago
Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United
Quotes

'Man United Is Always A Tough Game' - Harvey Elliot | Manchester United v Liverpool

By Damon Carr6 hours ago