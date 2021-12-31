Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Report: Kylian Mbappe Is Set To Leave PSG With Liverpool And Real Madrid Both Fighting For  French Star

Reports suggest Kylian Mbappe is set to leave PSG. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for thr French superstar. 

Kylian Mbappe is one of biggest standout players in the world, with many admirers looking to be the next club for the Frenchman.

Kylian Mbappe

Since joining PSG for a record breaking fee for Fremch rivals Monaco, Mbappe has led the Ligue 1 side to League titles and domestic cups, but has failed to win the Champions League.

He has also succeeded at international level with France, playing a key role in them winning the World.Cup.

The PSG forward had already spoken to Liverpool owners prior moving to capital of France. Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of the world class talent. 

According to reports from French journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos, Kylian Mabppe is set to leave PSG, leaving am open door for both Liverpool and Real Madrid to move in and tempt the star away from the French capital.

