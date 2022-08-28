Skip to main content

Ruben Neves Makes Champions League Admission Amid Liverpool Interest

Wolves midfielder non-committal on future after being linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a recent interview Wolves captain Ruben Neves admitted he is unsure what the future holds with the summer transfer window due to close on Thursday.

The 25-year-old scored a brilliant goal in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle at Molineux on Sunday proving why the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal are interested in his services.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Ruben Neves Matheus Nunes

Liverpool Interest

After Jurgen Klopp appeared to do a u-turn on Friday, Liverpool now appear to be back in the market for a midfielder.

Neves appears to meet many of the criteria that the Anfield hierarchy may look for in a player and has a glowing reference from Klopp's assistant manager Pep Lijnders from when they worked together at Porto.

'I Will Leave'

In an interview with The Times, the Portuguese international admitted that he thought he would leave Wolves this summer and still doesn't know what the future holds.

“Well, let’s see what happens. I try to focus 100 per cent on my football and I had a good start to the season (for Wolves) but we need results now. If you ask me at the end of last season I would have said to you, ‘I will leave’ but I’m still here, so we never know what’s going to happen.”

Champions League

One thing that is certain however is Neves' desire to play Champions League football in the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“One of the things I miss most is the Champions League, it’s the best competition in the world to play in. So let’s try to achieve that.”

Speaking after the clash with Newcastle, Wolves manager Bruno Lage was very confident that Neves will be staying at Molineux stating he was '99 percent he will stay with us for one more year'.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Ruben Neves Matheus Nunes

LFCTR Verdict

There are just four days left until the transfer window closes and it would appear that Wolves are not in a desperate hurry to cash in on Neves who is out of contract in 2024.

It looks like only a substantial offer could change their minds and give them something to think about between now and the window closing on Thursday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWolverhampton

Champions League Trophy
Articles

Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

By Damon Carr
Allan Saint-Maximin
News

Report: Newcastle Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Visit To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz Fabio Carvalho
News

Premier League MW4 Round-Up | Liverpool Score NINE & Arsenal Stay Top

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Bruno Lage
Transfers

Wolves Manager Bruno Lage Makes Ruben Neves Transfer Claim Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Fabio Carvalho Goal Bournemouth Anfield Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘He’s Got The World At His Feet' | Fabio Carvalho Impresses Liverpool Teammates

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Harvey Elliott
News

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

'I Think They'll Listen To It' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Will Consider Offers For Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew