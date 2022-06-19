'Ruin The Best Two Years Of His Life' - Former Liverpool Player Believes Sadio Mane Will Regret Bayern Munich Transfer

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes that Sadio Mane will regret his move to Bayern Munich.

After two failed bids, Liverpool and the Bundesliga giants finally agreed on a deal for the Senegalese forward which could rise to £35million including add-ons.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders was certain the 30-year-old will be a success in Germany but he won't find it a challenge like he has done in the Premier League.

“Nothing against the club, it’s a great club, but the league is nowhere near a challenge for Mane.

"He’ll get goals. They win 5-0 every week, only one team can win the league."

Saunders went as far as saying he actually thinks that Mane will ruin the best years of his career by making the move.

“It’s not a challenge. He will get in his armchair, light a cigar up, he’ll play for Bayern in third gear and he’ll coast for two years and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer.

“At the end of his career, if he said to you ‘come and look at my trophy cabinet’, the German league winners medal will be right at the back.”

Author Verdict

Saunders is right that Mane seems likely to continue his habit of winning trophies in Germany and despite his comments, that never gets boring for a player.

One thing that is certain however is that Liverpool will find it difficult to replace Mane who has been so pivotal to their success over the past six years.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |