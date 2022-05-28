Skip to main content
Sadio Mane's Interesting Response When Being Asked About His Liverpool Future | Bayern Munich Transfer

In an interview with Jamie Carragher, Sadio Mane gave an interesting response when asked about his Liverpool future.

Sadio Mane has been vital to Liverpool's success this season. 

The Senegalese winger has had an impact on every competition he has played in (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup).

Mane has provided Liverpool with 23 goals and five assists in 50 total appearances all while leading Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory.

Sadio Mane AFCON

All of his accolades this season have led to him being a front-runner for the Ballon d'Or alongside his teammate Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

This is why rumours linking him with a transfer to Bayern Munich are so alarming. In an interview with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, Mane addressed his uncertain future.

Sadio Mane Addresses His Liverpool Future

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is entering the final year of his Liverpool contract. The club and Mane's representatives looked set for contract talks after the season but now that looks bleek.

In the interview with Jamie Carragher, Mane responded to questions about his future saying:

"Really, it is important I focus on the Champions League final." 

Carragher responded by saying, "I'll be at the airport stopping you from leaving."

Sadio Mane laughed but it was clear that he did not want to talk about the topic.

Mane said that he will address his future after the Champions League final today. One way or another, Liverpool and Bayern Munich will get an answer whether they like it or not.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Or, watch the match on our YouTube channel here.

