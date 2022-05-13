Report: Sadio Mane Holds Bayern Munich Transfer Talks | Nagelsmann Aware Of Deal
Liverpool face Premier League rivals Chelsea in yet another Cup final match this weekend.
The two sides will meet again in the FA Cup final on Saturday after facing off in the memorable Carabao Cup final that ended with Liverpool being victorious.
Although Jurgen Klopp's side have a very exciting period of fixtures ahead of them, it seems there could be major changes this summer.
One of the faces that could be headed for a summer exit is Sadio Mane.
The Senegalese star is reported to be Bayern Munich's most 'desired' transfer target this summer.
Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Bayern Munich have already held talks to sign the AFCON star.
Read More
Plettenberg described the transfer as 'top secret within the club'.
It also appears that the entire club is on board as manager Julian Nagelsmann has already been made aware of the potential transfer.
Sadio Mane could be a bargain transfer as he will enter the last year on his contract after the season ends.
Much like Mohamed Salah, Mane's future is very much up in the air.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid
- Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders
- Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds
- Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season
- Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |