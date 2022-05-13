Report: Sadio Mane Holds Bayern Munich Transfer Talks | Nagelsmann Aware Of Deal

Sadio Mane has held first talks with Bayern Munich ahead of a potential summer transfer. Could the AFCON star leave Liverpool?

Liverpool face Premier League rivals Chelsea in yet another Cup final match this weekend.

The two sides will meet again in the FA Cup final on Saturday after facing off in the memorable Carabao Cup final that ended with Liverpool being victorious.

Although Jurgen Klopp's side have a very exciting period of fixtures ahead of them, it seems there could be major changes this summer.

One of the faces that could be headed for a summer exit is Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese star is reported to be Bayern Munich's most 'desired' transfer target this summer.

Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Bayern Munich have already held talks to sign the AFCON star.

Plettenberg described the transfer as 'top secret within the club'.

It also appears that the entire club is on board as manager Julian Nagelsmann has already been made aware of the potential transfer.

Sadio Mane could be a bargain transfer as he will enter the last year on his contract after the season ends.

Much like Mohamed Salah, Mane's future is very much up in the air.

