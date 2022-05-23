Skip to main content
Report: Sadio Mane Interested In Bayern Munich Transfer | Player Can 'Imagine' Himself Playing For The Bundesliga Champions

According to new reports out of Germany, Sadio Mane is interested in playing for Bayern Munich next season.

Liverpool's 2021/22 Premier League season has come to an end. Jurgen Klopp's side ended with 92 total points falling just a single point short of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Now Liverpool are full speed ahead as they prepare for their Champions League final match against Real Madrid on Saturday in Paris.

Before every major game it seems that there has been a transfer rumour surrounding one of Liverpool's best players. The majority of them have involved Mohamed Salah. 

This time, however, the transfer rumour is revolved around Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane Intersted In Bayern Munich Transfer

Sadio Mane

Liverpool Senegalese star is reportedly imagining himself playing for Bayern Munich next season.

The report comes from Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg claims that positive movement has been made in talks between FC Bayern Munich and Mane's agent and the player himself.

It goes on to say that the next '3-4 weeks are decisive' in Bayern's chase for Mane.

This is where things get interesting. Plettenberg believes that Mane's transfer fee will be less than €50m which is cheap considering how vital he is to Liverpool's success.

This isn't the first time Mane has been linked with Bayern and it certainly won't be the last.

