Sadio Mane Transfer Latest: Bayern Munich Planning Improved Offer For Liverpool Striker - Agreement Now Expected

Bayern Munich are expected to submit a new offer for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane according to a report.

Sadio Mane Bayern

The Bundesliga club were reported to have made an initial bid of just £21million plus £4million bonuses for the 30-year-old which was rejected by Liverpool.

It appears however that the German team are planning a new, improved offer for the Senegalese striker.

According to SPORT1 reporter Kerry Hau, a guaranteed fee of €35million (£30million) plus £5million in add-ons are being discussed.

It is thought that this could tempt the Liverpool hierarchy into agreeing to sell the player they signed for £34million from Southampton in 2016.

Speculation that Mane could be looking for a fresh challenge started in the lead up to the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and has continued ever since.

There was no initial comment from the player or his representatives but whilst on international duty Mane indicated he could be on the move to respect the wishes of the Senegalese people although later admitted he had been joking.

It appears that an agreement is now not far away however with focus switching to who Liverpool could bring in to replace their brilliant number 10 with Darwin Nunez of Benfica a popular choice with supporters but many others also linked.

