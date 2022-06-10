Sadio Mane Transfer: Liverpool & Bayern Munich Still Far Apart In Valuation Of Striker (Report)

Liverpool and Bayern Munich remain far apart in their valuation of striker Sadio Mane according to a report.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Rumours the Senegalese could be tempted away from Liverpool this summer started in the run-up to the UEFA Champions League final and have grown stronger since the defeat to Real Madrid in Paris.

The 30-year-old has just 12 months left on his existing deal at Liverpool and whilst it was reported the Anfield hierarchy wanted to open discussions about extending his stay on Merseyside, talk of a move to Bayern Munich has taken over.

The Bundesliga club are looking to sign a world-class forward as it looks like talisman Robert Lewandowski will be leaving the club and possibly heading for Barcelona.

IMAGO / MIS

Despite Liverpool's reluctance to let their number 10 leave, it seems they are prepared to do so if the price is right and they can sign a high-quality replacement.

It looks like a deal has been agreed for Liverpool to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a huge summer transfer as they look to plan for life without Mane.

The transfer fee that Bayern are prepared to pay appears to remain the only sticking point therefore and after two bids have been rejected, the two clubs are reported to be €10million apart in their valuation of the player.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool want €45million including add-ons for Mane but Bayern are only offering €35million.

It does seem inevitable that Mane will make the move to Germany but it may take a few more days or even weeks to resolve the issue over the fee with Liverpool determined to get full value for a pivotal member of their team.

