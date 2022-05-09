Skip to main content

Report: Sadio Mane 'Upset' By Liverpool's Focus On Salah's Contract | Bayern Munich Want Summer Transfer

Reports from Sky Germany claim that Sadio Mane is upset at Liverpool for how the club has handled his contract situation and putting more emphasis on Salah's deal.

Liverpool are in the midst of a contract conundrum. Despite all eyes being on Mohamed Salah's contract situation, Sadio Mane's contract also needs to be addressed.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's contracts both expire at the end of next season. Salah has been offered a new deal by the club while Mane has not.

Mohamed Salah

This has apparently upset Sadio Mane and led to his agent discussing a move with other clubs.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports News, Mane's agent met with Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić. During the meeting, it was revealed that Bayern want to sign Mane this summer.

If that was not enough bad news for the day, it seems that Liverpool's negotiations with Mohamed Salah have upset Mane.

Florian Plettenberg claims that Sadio Mane is 'irked' by Liverpool's focus on renewing Mohamed Salah instead of him.

This summer could be club-defining with both Salah and Mane playing on expiring contracts.

It seems that Julian Ward has his work cut out for him.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

