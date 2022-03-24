Skip to main content
Report: Salah 'Open' To Liverpool Exit To Join Serie A Side Juventus

Reports claim that Mohamed Salah is open to leaving Liverpool to join Juventus after the Italian side made initial contacts with the Egyptian forward.

Mohamed Salah has elevated his play to become one of the undisputed best players in the world.

This is why his contract situation is one of the most talked-about topics in football.

Mohamed Salah

Contract talks have broken down between the two sides since December according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

In recent weeks, the contract saga has become very public as Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has begun to feed information to several journalists.

Sides Lining Up To Sign Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

In light of this, many European sides including Barcelona have registered their interest in the Liverpool winger.

Now, recent reports claim that Juventus have joined the race and have even held exploratory talks with Salah's representatives.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are said to be prepared to offer Salah a 'huge' contract to lure him to Turin.

Juventus

The report states that Juventus are willing to pay Mohamed Salah £10,000,000 per year.

Although the player himself has said multiple times that his desire is to remain at Liverpool, he is said to be open to joining Juventus this summer.

Juventus and Salah's representatives are planning on meeting once again after the upcoming round of World Cup qualifiers.

Mohamed Salah
