Skip to main content
Sheffield United Manager Appears To Confirm Interest In Liverpool Target Sander Berge

Liverpoolfc.com

Sheffield United Manager Appears To Confirm Interest In Liverpool Target Sander Berge

The Norwegian has been linked with a move to Anfield since his time at Genk.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sheffield United manager, Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that there has been interest in some of his top players including Liverpool target Sander Berge.

The Blades chief was speaking at his press conference (via Yorkshire Live) ahead of the FA Cup tie with Wrexham this weekend when he admitted there had been interest in the likes of Berge and Iliman Ndiaye but confirmed no formal bids had been received.

Sheffield United Sander Berge

"There has been interest and there always is. You start to hear it before windows open. There has been interest but there have been no bids."

Liverpool have reportedly been on the trail of 24-year-old Berge for some time and were linked with a move for the midfielder again alongside rivals Chelsea over recent days.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

JeunesFooteux claimed both Liverpool and the Blues could make a move before the transfer window closes in January and with Berge out of contract at Bramall Lane in less than 18 months' time, he could be available for a fee that should not exceed €20million this month.

It promises to be an anxious few days for Blades fans who will be hoping their squad can stay intact as they look set to finish in a promotion position and return to the Premier League.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Gavi Xavi
Match Coverage

Girona v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Seven Injured Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Etihad Stadium
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Arsenal 'Confident' Of Beating Chelsea & Liverpool In Moises Caicedo Transfer Race

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Stefan Bajcetic
News

Liverpool Commit Spanish Youth International Midfield Phenom To Four-Year Deal

By Justin Foster
LeBron James
Articles

LA Lakers' NBA Star LeBron James Spotted Wearing Special Edition Nike Liverpool Jersey

By Neil Andrew
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Calvin Harris
Articles

Andy Robertson Explains His Role In Calvin Harris Performing At Liverpool's Trophy Parade & How Virgil van Dijk Is Now Trying To Steal His Fellow Scotsman

By Neil Andrew