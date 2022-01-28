Report: Sheffield United Monitor Liverpool Defensive Duo Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams

Sheffield United are still eager to sign a defender over the winter transfer window and according to the Daily Mail, they have been keeping an eye on the Merseyside partnership, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Sheffield United are struggling to cover their back three with only one extra fit player in Kyron Gordon providing some rotation off the bench. Ben Davies at this point in time is on loan at United from Liverpool but is currently struggling for fitness.

Yesterday, the Blades announced a new goalkeeper signing, Adam Davies from Stock City, however, Paul Heckingbottom isn't wanting to stop there this transfer window, with defence seen as the key area that needs bolstering.

There is some competition to get the signature of either one of the Liverpool youngsters with Nat Phillips and a move to West Ham looking more and more likely after the player said he would welcome a move in January. This means a move to the Championship is looking unlikely.

IMAGO / PA Images

On the other hand, 20-year-old Rhys Williams is a valid option for the Blades, the youngster has been recalled from his recent loan spell at Swansea due to a lack of playing time. However, he is likely to struggle for game time for his parent club due to being the fifth/sixth choice for Jürgen Klopp.

A potential lack of game time for the Reds could mean that they are assessing what is next for their academy graduate?

At this point in time, Phillips looks unlikely for the Blades as he is wanted by Premier League teams and won't want to drop to the Championship from a top league club.

Williams on the other hand, having Premier League experience at such a young age and some championship game time despite it not working with Swansea, a spell at the lane may be useful if the young player is given a good amount of game time.

Klopp has given nothing but praise for his two players that stood up to the Premier League following a nightmare of injuries to the Liverpool centre-back department.

The Reds boss labelled the players as "immense" following a standout appearance against rivals Manchester United.

Williams could be the one to help United's defensive options giving an array of talent in the position, however, this is very dependent on other factors and if Liverpool want to sell or send him on another loan spell.

