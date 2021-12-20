Should Liverpool splash the cash on Barcelona starlet Gavi before it is too late?

Barcelona have been the creators of the perfect passing midfielder for many years.

The trio of Sergio Busquets, Andreas Iniesta and Xavi ran the show for years for the Catalan giant and their country.

Now a new generation is needed and it will be Xavi's job to develop whoever comes through the famous La Masia academy due to the legend being the manager of his beloved Barcelona.

One of those players he will be working closely with is 17-year-old Pablo Martín Páez Gavira or Gavi for short.

Gavi in action Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

He made his Senior debut for the Spanish national team in a massive Nations League semi-final against Italy which shows just how highly he is rated not only by his club.

The midfielder ran the show and rightly received plenty of plaudits.

In recent weeks it has been reported that Jurgen Klopp has a high interest in him according to Spanish outlet Marca.

It has been well documented that his contract situation needs to be resolved hence why Liverpool and Klopp have decided to sit up and take notice of proceedings with negotiations.

Gavi's contract runs out in 2023 and there has been a lot of time being taken with sorting out a new deal plus there is supposedly also a release clause in his current contract.

However soon after these reports from Marca Fabrizio Romano tweeted out about the 17-year-olds contract stating that Barcelona are now 'confident' about signing him up for another five years but that it will 'take some time to sign/announce' the deal.

So should Liverpool attempt to gain the services of the youngster in January before the chance escapes them?

With James Milner being 35, Jordan Henderson 31 and Thiago Alcantara being 30 it is fair to say that the average age of the midfield is increasing so possibly a new signing in the middle would be needed and especially when it is one of most highly tipped youngsters in the world.

But £50million is obviously a lot of money and it is not like Jurgen Klopp to do a big money signing in January with Virgil Van Dijk being the only one signed for a big fee in this window under Klopp and that was all the way back in 2018.

As well as this Liverpool have one of their own promising midfielder youngsters in Tyler Morton who bossed the San Siro and also made his first Premier League start in a massive game against Tottenham.

So it would be a very unlikely signing and even more so now Gavi looks likely to sign a new deal.

What an exciting player he will be though for possibly the next 20 years being only 17 years old.

Liverpool may regret not going all out for the young sensation.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook