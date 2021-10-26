Realiable Source Confirms Liverpool's Interest In RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi With PSG, Bayern Munich And Borussia Dortmund Looming

According to recent reports the interest from Liverpool on RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has been confirmed to be very much real, and could potentially open to a January move.

Liverpool have been searching for another forward for the last couple of years but recently the rumours have been circulating more frequently.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

The Salzburg striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the Austrian side after impressing some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The reports come from Sky Sports Germany, suggesting that Paris Saint Germain have also joined the list of interested suitors which includes Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

PSG will be looking to replace Kylian Mbappe if he were to leave in the Summer. Having already spoken to Bayern Munich, Karim Adeyemi is said to be also wanting to meet with Borussia Dortmund to hear their offer and project.

A January transfer looks likely as there is a possibility of loaning the German wonder kid back to Salzburg for the rest of the season.

"Interested clubs could agree on a summer switch with him in the winter and possibly loan him back for another six months." -Sky Germany

Author Verdict

This would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool. So much potential in this player, and under Jurgen Klopp he may well become a superstar.

Loaning him back out to RB Salzburg would be perfect for his development, but the loss of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may force Liverpool to keep him.

Salzburg is a team I personally admire and would always be open to signing players from them as they are brilliant at producing talent.

If it was down to me personally, we may as well see Karim Adeyemi in a Liverpool shirt next season.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook