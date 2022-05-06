Sky Sports Pundit Says Liverpool Star 'Will Leave' The Club Permanently This Summer
Liverpool's potential quadruple has put them in the spotlight.
Every player, every transfer, every tactic change is being looked at under a microscope, and rightfully so as Jurgen Klopp's side are on the cusp of greatness.
Out of the spotlight in the EFL Championship Liverpool loanee Neco Williams has flourished.
The Welsh right-back has helped Fulham secure the EFL Championship League Title and promotion to the Premier League.
He has impressed so much that many believe Liverpool could make a tidy profit if they choose to sell him this summer.
Many believe that Williams, who left Liverpool in search of first-team minutes, will go out on loan once again but many believe he will be sold.
One of those being Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell.
The pundit spoke to Football Insider about Neco Williams' Liverpool future.
“[Neco Williams] wants to play now. He wants to start every week now he has a taste of it. Why would he want to come back to Liverpool and sit on the bench? Yes, he has tasted success at Liverpool but he has been more involved at Fulham.
“I think the writing is on the wall here, especially if Liverpool are looking at other right-backs. He will leave because his priority will be to play regularly."
Campbell believes that Liverpool's reported interest in Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay signals the end of Williams' career at Liverpool.
