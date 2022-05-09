Skip to main content

'Someone Like Tchouameni' - Pundit Believes A Move For Monaco Midfielder Would Be A 'Smart Move' For Liverpool With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Likely To Leave

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been talking about the benefits of a possible Liverpool move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Over recent weeks, speculation has been building that both Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in the talented 22-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes with the potential departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jurgen Klopp is in need of bringing down the average age of his midfield.

“You can never have enough quality and youth in the middle of the park. They need to get a touch younger.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain looks like he will leave. There may be a couple of outgoings in that position."

Campbell believes the French international would be a good move for Liverpool should it happen.

“I think it would be wise to freshen things up a little bit. If someone like Tchouameni comes in it keeps everyone on their toes. It would be a smart move if they manage to get that over the line.”

