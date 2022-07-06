Skip to main content

Southampton Ready Bid For Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Amid Nottingham Forest Interest

Southampton are preparing a bid to try and win the race for Liverpool defender Neco Williams according to a report.

Neco Williams

Recently it had been suggested that Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old but have not been able to agree on a fee with Liverpool for the right-back.

According to Football Insider, a Southampton source has told them that the club are now in the process of preparing a formal offer for the Welsh international.

Williams has undoubted talent but his desire to play regular first-team football to secure his place in the Wales team for the 2022 World Cup may mean he has to move.

Speculation has been rife over recent weeks that Williams could therefore leave the club and that ramped up further after Liverpool confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and the West London club have also been credited with an interest in the player.

It does seem inevitable that the talented Welshman will move on from Anfield providing the valuation of the club is met and the fact that multiple clubs are interested can only be a good thing for Liverpool.

