Report: Sporting Lisbon Reject A Bid Of €45m For Rumoured Liverpool Target Matheus Nunes

Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon have reportedly rejected a €45 million bid for Matheus Nunes from an unknown English Premier League club with the club asking for around €60 million.  

After the excitement and anticipation of Darwin Nuñez and his official arrival at Anfield, Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a midfielder and have been recently linked with a move for Sporting's 23-year-old playmaker. 

Despite interest from the Reds, according to Football Transfers on Twitter many other Premier League clubs have reportedly made enquiries about Nunes, including Wolves, Newcastle and Everton. 

Nunes could be an ideal replacement for Takumi Minamino or Alex Oxlade-Chamnerlain who are set to leave Anfield this summer. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Since being at Sporting Nunes has won four trophies including the 20/21 Portuguese Champions Cup and two League Cup's. It's safe to say if he has a hunger for more trophies Liverpool is is better option. 

Will we see him in a red shirt on Merseyside? It's certainly a transfer which is one to watch.  

