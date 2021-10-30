Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sporting Lisbon Have Named Their Price For Liverpool And Manchester United Target Pedro Goncalves

    Author:

    Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon have set an asking price of €80m for their star Pedro Goncalves as Liverpool and Manchester United look on.

    According to Record who wrote the piece named 'He is Mr €80m' revealed the set price for clubs who are interested in the Portuguese wonderkid. 

    Pedro Goncalves

    Liverpool and Manchester United are known to be the main two clubs that are scouting the midfielder. 

    With Manchester United's good connections with Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool will need to act early if they want to require Goncalves' services. 

    Will Liverpool pay that sum of money for Goncalves or will they look elsewhere?

    Author Verdict

    Next Summer's transfer window is going to be the most interesting one in a long time as a Liverpool fan.

    Read More

    The amount of players linked to Liverpool seems more than ever. There's a few transfers that look possible, this one however, doesn't seem likely to me.

    Don't get me wrong, it's definitely something I'd be happy to see, but €80m is a big sum I believe we will only spend once. 

    If Liverpool do spend that sort of money on one player next Summer, I believe it to be Jude Bellingham. 

    Alongside getting Jude Bellingham, my thoughts are that Liverpool will then be looking to bargains, but very good bargains. 

    Karim Adeyemi, Dušan Vlahovic and Raheem Sterling look more likely to come in alongside the the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. 

    Either way, next Summer could be a very lively one in terms of incoming, but then again, it's Liverpool.

