Steven Gerrard Appointment As Aston Villa Manager Could Make Liverpool Millions

After Steven Gerrard was announced as the new head coach of Aston Villa on Thursday, focus switched to future transfer windows and what any potential incomings at Villa could mean for Liverpool.

The 41 year old quit his role at Rangers to take over at Villa Park after Dean Smith was sacked one week ago.

One of Gerrard's key signings at Ibrox was when he bought winger Ryan Kent from his former club Liverpool.

The 25 year old enjoyed a successful loan period at Rangers during the 2018/19 season which persuaded the Scottish club to make the move a permanent one for a fee of £6.48million according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

One key add on built into the sale was the 20% sell on clause that Liverpool would receive should Rangers sell Kent to any other club.

It's quite possible that Gerrard will be interested in taking someone who was so influential for his Rangers team to his new club.

Kent scored 28 goals and assisted 33 times in 139 appearances for the Gers. That kind of goal contribution cannot be ignored.

If Gerrard does decide to enlist the help of a familiar face in January or next summer it could mean a nice windfall for Liverpool with them receiving 20% of any fee.

