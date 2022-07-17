Sydney FC Set To Sign Liverpool Flop Lazar Markovic

Lazar Markovic, who was once dubbed as the next best thing, is set to join Sydney FC, three years after officially leaving Liverpool.

The 28-year-old has been playing his football in his homecountry Serbia for Partizan, where he started out his career, over the last few seasons. But now it looks as if he will be off to Australia to join up Steve Corica's squad.

Markovic joined The Reds in 2014 from Benfica for a fee of £20 million. However, he only made thirty-four appearances in which he scored three goals.

A major moment in his Anfield career was him getting sent off in a decisive Champions League game against Basel.

The winger had loan spells for Fenerbache, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht while Jurgen Klopp was at the club. Brendan Rodgers was the man in charge, who oversaw the deal happen.

Markovic was intended as one of few players to come in and replace Luis Suarez. The other forwards included Rickie Lambert, Mario Balotelli and Adam Lallana.

Unfortunately, the Serbian never managed to live up to his potential. A move to Sydney could be a nice opportunity for him to get regular game time as well as some goals and assists.

