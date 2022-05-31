'Take Osimhen From Napoli' - Christian Vieri Claims Liverpool Should Bid For Nigerian Should Mane Depart To Bayern Munich
Former Italy legend Christian Vieri has suggested that Liverpool should look to recruit Victor Osimhen from Napoli.
The red half of Merseyside has been rocked with recent reports that Sadio Mane wants to depart the club and the player has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Should the Senegalese decide to end his pivotal spell at Anfield, Liverpool will be looking to bring in a high-class replacement who can hit the ground running.
Speaking on his Twitch channel BoboTV and as reported by Napoli Magazine (via Sport Witness), Vieri claimed that 23-year-old Osimhen would be perfect for a Jurgen Klopp team.
“If I were Liverpool, I would go and take Osimhen from Napoli. Everyone runs in Klopp’s squad, they go a thousand miles an hour. He would be perfect.”
Osimhen has proved to be a huge success in Serie A as he was in Ligue 1 and previous reports have suggested it would take a fee of around €100million to persuade Napoli to part with their asset.
