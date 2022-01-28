Takumi Minamino could leave Liverpool as Leeds United and Monaco show interest

Japanese international Takumi Minamino could leave Liverpool in the last few days of the transfer window.

Liverpool values Minamino at £20 million and will be hoping to make a Signiant profit on the player they signed in 2020 for just £7.5 million from Salzburg.

In the last couple of days, it was reported that Liverpool had rejected initial interest for the utility attacking player however the club's stance could change due to the imminent signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Minamino scoring in the last minute against Leicester City IMAGO / PA Images

Leeds United and Monaco are the sides that were looking at Minamino but got knocked back by Liverpool as he was part of the plans for the remainder of the season according to Carl Markham.

Luis Diaz though would fill Minamino's role in the squad as one of the attackers who would come in for Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, or Roberto Firmino but he would also be competing for one of the first team spots which is something Minamino has struggled to do since joining the club.

Minamino was expected to play a bigger role this season especially during AFCON and it did start that way as he was in the line-up for the massive Carabao Cup first leg against Arsenal in which he infamously missed a sitter.

However, in the five games Salah and Mane were away for that was the only game he started with Jurgen Klopp preferring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the wing and even 17-year-old Kaide Gordon in the second leg against Arsenal.

So this perhaps showed that the writing is on the wall for Minamino's future at the club but that is why it was a surprise that the club immediately rejected any approaches for him.

He has made 18 appearances for Klopp this season but out of those 18 outings only eight have been in the league which amounted to just 86 minutes which shows how he was not getting much action.

In the Carabao Cup though he has been vital scoring four goals in the run to Wembley showcasing his talents but the fact his only starts are coming in that competition does indicate that he is certainly low on the pecking order.

Whatever happens, he has written his name in Liverpool history with the absurd stat of successive goals in the League cup and if The Reds do go on to win that final he should get a medal due to his contribution in the earlier rounds.

It would definitely be fair to say it did not fully work out for Minamino but it was a low risk signing with the potential to have a high reward, unfortunately, that did not happen but he has shown glimpses of his quality, and if he does leave he will leave with a Premier League winners medal which is certainly not too bad.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook