Takumi Minamino - Monaco Boss Appears To Confirm Transfer From Liverpool To Ligue 1 Club

Monaco manager Phillippe Clement appears to have confirmed the signing of Takumi Minamino for the Ligue 1 club from Liverpool.

Takumi Minamino

Reports in the week suggested that the two clubs had agreed on a deal worth £15.5million for the 27-year-old.

It now seems that the deal will be confirmed officially shortly after comments made by Monaco boss Clement.

As reported by @RMCsport, the Belgian spoke openly about the likely transfer of the Japan international.

“He was very high on our list. Everyone here is convinced that he has the qualities to bring something to the team.

Minamino struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular after he joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg for a fee of £7.65million in January 2020.

After a loan spell during the second half of the 2020/21 season at Southampton, Minamino returned to Anfield determined to succeed.

Despite limited opportunities, he was arguably the key player in Liverpool's domestic club double scoring many crucial goals, and helping himself to a personal tally of ten along the way.

Whilst those at Anfield would probably like to retain Minamino, the player himself needs to play more regular football and it looks like official confirmation of the transfer is imminent.

