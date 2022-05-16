Skip to main content
‘That Could Be Worth Pursuing’ - Pundit On Bayern Munich Player Linked In Swap Deal With Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell believes that Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry could be a perfect fit as a replacement for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane should the Senegalese move on in the summer.

Serge Gnabry

The 30-year-old is out of contract in June 2023 and was recently linked with a move to Bayern Munich and the possibility of a swap deal with Gnabry was mentioned.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes the German international will be highly sought after especially with the versatility he offers.

“That could be worth pursuing.

“Gnabry is going to be a sought-after player this summer. I know there is a lot of clubs who like him.

“He is a player who will be hotly pursued because he is still relatively young. We are talking about a Germany international who can play on either side, score goals, is quick and direct.”

Campbell went on to say he thinks that a move to Anfield would work out well but a former club of his may also be interested.

“He would be a great signing for Liverpool. There will be a lot of competition for Gnabry though. I think Arsenal would like to speak to him if there is an opportunity.”

