'That Has To Be The Priority' - Pundit On Rumoured Newcastle United Move For Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

After Liverpool striker Divock Origi was linked with Newcastle United earlier this month, a former player turned pundit has been talking about whether he thinks the Belgian should be a priority for the North East club.

A report in the Northern Echo last week had claimed that despite Newcastle's interest in the 26 year old, Liverpool would be against the move particularly in light of the fact they have the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Newcastle Interest In Origi Not A Priority

It hasn't stopped rumours from continuing to circulate however but former England international Kevin Phillips told Football Insider that Newcastle's focus should be elsewhere.

“Origi would be a good signing but I really don’t see that being an area of concern.

“It would cost them a lot and I think it’d be hard to sign him midway through the season.

"Liverpool haven’t got the biggest squad. They will be reliant on the likes of Origi when the African Cup of Nations comes around in January."

Phillips On What Newcastle Need

Phillips then gave his opinion on what he thinks Eddie Howe's new team should be targeting.

“Let’s be honest, Newcastle are crying out for two defenders at least.

“If they want to stay in the Premier League they need to sure up that defence. That has to be the priority when the window opens. Defenders are crucial if Newcastle are to stay up.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage



Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook