Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'That Has To Be The Priority' - Pundit On Rumoured Newcastle United Move For Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

Author:

After Liverpool striker Divock Origi was linked with Newcastle United earlier this month, a former player turned pundit has been talking about whether he thinks the Belgian should be a priority for the North East club.

A report in the Northern Echo last week had claimed that despite Newcastle's interest in the 26 year old, Liverpool would be against the move particularly in light of the fact they have the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon.

Divock Origi Takumi Minamino

Newcastle Interest In Origi Not A Priority

It hasn't stopped rumours from continuing to circulate however but former England international Kevin Phillips told Football Insider that Newcastle's focus should be elsewhere.

“Origi would be a good signing but I really don’t see that being an area of concern.

“It would cost them a lot and I think it’d be hard to sign him midway through the season. 

"Liverpool haven’t got the biggest squad. They will be reliant on the likes of Origi when the African Cup of Nations comes around in January."

Read More

Phillips On What Newcastle Need

Phillips then gave his opinion on what he thinks Eddie Howe's new team should be targeting.

“Let’s be honest, Newcastle are crying out for two defenders at least.

“If they want to stay in the Premier League they need to sure up that defence. That has to be the priority when the window opens. Defenders are crucial if Newcastle are to stay up.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'That Has To Be The Priority' - Pundit On Rumoured Newcastle United Move For Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

28 seconds ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Liverpool Injury Update - Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott

45 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
Interviews

'It Doesn't Get Better Than That!' - Liverpool 20 Year Old Makes Claim About New Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Media

Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

12 hours ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Articles

'Daylight Robbery' - Fans React To PSG's Lionel Messi Winning Seventh Ballon d'Or Award

12 hours ago
Lionel Messi
Non LFC

Official: Ballon D'or Top 3 - PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Second And Chelsea's Jorginho In Third

12 hours ago
Ballon D'or
Non LFC

Official: Ballon D'or Top 30 Announced As PSG And Argentina Forward Lionel Messi Wins Again

12 hours ago
Ballon D'or
News

Official: Lionel Messi Crowned 2021 Ballon d'Or Winner

13 hours ago