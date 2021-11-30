'That Has To Be The Priority' - Pundit On Rumoured Newcastle United Move For Liverpool Striker Divock Origi
After Liverpool striker Divock Origi was linked with Newcastle United earlier this month, a former player turned pundit has been talking about whether he thinks the Belgian should be a priority for the North East club.
A report in the Northern Echo last week had claimed that despite Newcastle's interest in the 26 year old, Liverpool would be against the move particularly in light of the fact they have the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon.
Newcastle Interest In Origi Not A Priority
It hasn't stopped rumours from continuing to circulate however but former England international Kevin Phillips told Football Insider that Newcastle's focus should be elsewhere.
“Origi would be a good signing but I really don’t see that being an area of concern.
“It would cost them a lot and I think it’d be hard to sign him midway through the season.
"Liverpool haven’t got the biggest squad. They will be reliant on the likes of Origi when the African Cup of Nations comes around in January."
Read More
Phillips On What Newcastle Need
Phillips then gave his opinion on what he thinks Eddie Howe's new team should be targeting.
“Let’s be honest, Newcastle are crying out for two defenders at least.
“If they want to stay in the Premier League they need to sure up that defence. That has to be the priority when the window opens. Defenders are crucial if Newcastle are to stay up.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- ‘Jude Bellingham Would Fit In Perfectly’ - Peter Crouch on Who Liverpool Should Sign Next Summer
- Report: Liverpool Owners FSG Sign Purchase Agreement To Take Control Of NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins
- Report: West Ham Laying 'Groundwork' to Sign Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips
- 'Nervous': Journalist Questionably Slams Ibrahima Konate After Southampton Win
- Report: Liverpool To Challenge Juventus For Ajax Midfielder And Dutch International Ryan Gravenberch
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook