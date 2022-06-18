Skip to main content
'That Is Probably Their Next Big Target' - Pundit On A Possible Liverpool Move For Jude Bellingham

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan believes that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could be Liverpool's 'next big target' in the transfer market.

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have already secured the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a fee that could exceed the club record and rise to £85million with add-ons.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Whelan said he doesn't believe money is an issue but that Bellingham may not be obtainable this summer as the Bundesliga club have already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

"I don’t think there’s no money in the bank. I think it’s there. It’s whether you can get that player.

“We’re looking at Haaland leaving Dortmund to Man City. We know for a fact that Dortmund don’t lose two big players in one window. Bellingham, you would like to think that he is the perfect fit for player and for club. That is probably their next big target, so to speak.

Whelan is convinced Liverpool are ready now to focus on rebuilding their midfield with Jordan Henderson just turned 32 and Bellingham fits the bill as a possible replacement.

Jordan Henderson

“If you’re going to spend a lot of money, it’s going to be in that midfield area. I think they’ve covered their bases when it comes to wide areas. Next year, you look at the Salah situation.

“How is that going to transform? We don’t know yet, I think probably he’ll probably leave on a free, his last year at Liverpool. Try win the Premier League and go as far as they can in the Champions League.

“The next port of call is that replacement for your Hendersons and the elder statesmen in central midfield with a Bellingham. I think that is where they lay their next big money, in my opinion.”

