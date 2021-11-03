‘That’s The Wijnaldum Replacement Sorted’ - Pundit On Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans

When Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer at the end of his contract to sign for PSG, it was widely expected that a replacement would be brought in with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans being near the top of many people's lists.

The transfer window passed however with no replacement for the Dutchman which was a point of concern for many Liverpool fans.

The 30 year old had proved to be Liverpool's most resilient midfielder, regularly available, whilst others picked up injuries.

Reports from 90min.com recently broke to suggest that Tielemans had turned down Leicester's latest contract offer and links started again via Calciomercato suggesting Liverpool were interested.

Noel Whelan has been speaking to Football Insider about why a move for the 24 year old would make a lot of sense for Liverpool.

Wijnaldum Replacement

“That’s the Wijnaldum replacement sorted straight away, isn’t it?"

“If they could get Tielemans through the door, he’d add energy, that defensive ability, goals, link-up play, and more."

“I think Salah and Mane would benefit from having him in the side as well. He’d be a perfect replacement for Wijnaldum with the way he plays."

“Look at his age, as well. You’re building for the future by signing him.”

