Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

‘That’s The Wijnaldum Replacement Sorted’ - Pundit On Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans

Author:

When Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer at the end of his contract to sign for PSG, it was widely expected that a replacement would be brought in with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans being near the top of many people's lists.

The transfer window passed however with no replacement for the Dutchman which was a point of concern for many Liverpool fans.

The 30 year old had proved to be Liverpool's most resilient midfielder, regularly available, whilst others picked up injuries.

Gini Wijnaldum
Youri Tielemans Leicester City

Reports from 90min.com recently broke to suggest that Tielemans had turned down Leicester's latest contract offer and links started again via Calciomercato suggesting Liverpool were interested.

Read More

Noel Whelan has been speaking to Football Insider about why a move for the 24 year old would make a lot of sense for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Wijnaldum Replacement

“That’s the Wijnaldum replacement sorted straight away, isn’t it?"

“If they could get Tielemans through the door, he’d add energy, that defensive ability, goals, link-up play, and more."

“I think Salah and Mane would benefit from having him in the side as well. He’d be a perfect replacement for Wijnaldum with the way he plays."

“Look at his age, as well. You’re building for the future by signing him.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Youri Tielemans Leicester City
Transfers

‘That’s The Wijnaldum Replacement Sorted’ - Pundit On Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans

just now
Trent Alexander Arnold Wanda Metropolitano
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid | How UEFA Champions League Group B Looks

30 minutes ago
Anfield Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch/Livestream | UEFA Champions League

30 minutes ago
Diego Simeone Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'One Of The Best In The World’ - Luis Suarez On Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool: What Happened The Last Time Klopp Met Simeone?

1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Borussia Dortmund Chief Offers Transfer Update On Liverpool Midfield Target Jude Bellingham

1 hour ago
Joao Felix
Match Coverage

Why Liverpool Should Sign Atletico Madrid And Portugal Star João Felix

2 hours ago
Luis Suarez
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid Striker Luis Suarez Reflects On Liverpool Defeat And Discusses Approach For Matchday Four

2 hours ago