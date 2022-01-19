Skip to main content
'The Club Doesn't Want To Scare Him Away' - Journalist On Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino's Transfer Links To Barcelona

A journalist has claimed that the decision as to whether Roberto Firmino will stay at Liverpool will be made by the player himself.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian has been a huge factor in the success enjoyed by Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp which saw them win the Champions League in 2019 and their first league title in 30 years.

Firmino's contract expires in June 2023 so with 18 months remaining decisions need to be made in the coming months over his future by the player and the club.

Rumours have been circulating that the 30 year old has been offered to Barcelona in a a €20million transfer but this may not be the case according to one well know source.

Florian Plettenberg, a reporter for Sky Sports Germany claims that Firmino will choose whether or not he leaves Liverpool and links to the Catalan club are 'not hot'.

He goes on to say talks about his future will happen over the coming months with the club not wanting to 'scare him away' after what he has given them.

'Update #Firmino: He will decide for himself whether he will stay at #LFC or not. Talks about his future will take place in the next months, not now. The club doesn't want to scare him away. His relation to Klopp is still perfect. The rumours about #Barca are not hot.' 

