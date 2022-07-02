Skip to main content

'The Door Is Open' - Pundit Claims Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool Amid Rumours Of Swap Deal With Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

After Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was linked with a swap deal for Juventus player Adrien Rabiot, Noel Whelan has been speaking about why he thinks the Guinea international could be on the move.

Naby Keita
Adrien Rabiot

Reports broke earlier this week suggesting that Rabiot could be surplus to requirements at the Old Lady with a swap deal mooted for either Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds player Whelan explained why 27-year-old Keita could be moved on in favour of the France international.

“Both are fantastic players, no doubt about that. It’s not the first time that Keita’s been talked about in a swap deal in this window.

“It seems to me that Jurgen Klopp is looking for something more than Keita can give him at this time or else you wouldn’t even be thinking about including him in a deal to bring in another player.

“It seems to me that the door is open for Keita to make a move and Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be quite happy if he gets the right person in.

Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp

“Rabiot is a fantastic player, there’s no doubt about that. Only Klopp knows whether he can bring something different and what he needs to push that team forward and challenge better and harder in the Premier League.

“That could be the difference come the end of the season.”

Keita has just 12 months left on his deal so it is time for both player and club to make a decision about his future. 

Author Verdict

After his best season at the club yet, it seems doubtful Keita would be moved on. If he was, however, it is unlikely to be a deal involving Rabiot but it wouldn't be a surprise if Liverpool try to use him as bait for Borussia Dortmund's midfielder Jude Bellingham.

