Liverpool Football Club And The Jude Bellingham Conundrum

Life at Liverpool Football Club could not have been much rosier as to what it has been over the past seven years.

In fact, this summer alone couldn’t offer the Anfield faithful much more good news to sing about, and Liverpool fans are readying themselves for another scintillating ride on the Jurgen Klopp rollercoaster.

In the matter of a month, we have witnessed The Reds (potentially) break their record transfer fee in signing one of the most sought-after commodities and centre forwards in Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have bid farewell to a couple of club legends in Sadio Mane and Divock Origi (as well as fan favourite Taki Minamino) and once more adopt the policy of signing exciting young talent whose ceiling of potential is immeasurable, in youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Then, of course, there was that blockbuster announcement from seemingly out of nowhere: #SalahStays. A saga which probably deserves its own Amazon Prime documentary, was finally resolved this week with the news that The Egyptian King is on Merseyside for another three years.

Reds fans will raise a glass of Mythos to that.

And yet, there is still a ‘yet’.

Mo Salah signed a new three year deal, making him Liverpool's highest paid player ever

Liverpool’s Premier League Rivals Strengthen

Manchester City have brought in a prolific hitman of their very own in the shape and form of Erling Haaland, who’s aim is to take the league by storm and capture everything he possibly can before moving to Real Madrid in a few seasons time.

The arrival of the talented Englishman Kalvin Phillips, replacing the elder statesman Fernandinho, adds even more quality to a squad embarrassingly full of riches. that's before Marc Cucarella joins the Citizens.

Whilst not perhaps a direct threat to the Premier League title The Reds are hunting, Tottenham Hotspur have arguably had the transfer window of their lives, adding much needed strength in depth to their starting XI.

Antonio Conte has certainly been backed by the usually tight-fisted Daniel Levy and will look to build on their top four finish with a higher position next season.

The window has been nothing short of electrifying.

Raheem Sterling looks Chelsea bound; Ronaldo has given his notice and is off to seek further club and individual glory; Gabriel Jesus has moved to Arsenal and there are still many more twists and turns to come in this enigmatic market.

But Liverpool still have a ‘yet’ looming silently over their slightly clouded heads.

The Reds will no doubt challenge again for honours this season, yet…

Has Jude Bellingham played his final game in the yellow of BVB?

Enter, Jude Bellingham

In Stourbridge, England, June 29th 2003, a young man who has been labelled as ‘generational’, graced the world with his presence.

The midfield magician joined Birmingham City’s academy at 8-years-old and left the club with 41 first-team appearances to his name, making such an impression on the Blues that they would retire the number 22 shirt "to remember one of our own and to inspire others."

Bellingham in fact, rejected the chance to sign for The Reds greatest rivals, Manchester United; deciding to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and plying his trade at Borussia Dortmund in his quest for first-team football at the highest order; a decision he has never looked back on.

Two years later and he finds himself as the hottest midfield maestro in world football today.

Bellingham has registered 60 appearances for BVB, scoring four goals and registering eleven assists, but his game transcends simple facts and figures.

Dortmund’s number 22 embraces everything a midfielder should be; technical, visionary, direct, combative and creative. Jobe’s older brother certainly seems to have the lot.

Which brings us to the ‘yet’.

Liverpool have had a successful window, yet… could it now get even better?

Liverpool secured one of the world's most promising striker, could they do the same with one of the worlds most promising midfielders?

Although BVB have lost their talisman in Erling Haaland, and are adamant they ‘will not sell’ Jude Bellingham this window, they have also put a price tag on the just turned 19-year-old.

The figure stands at €120m, equal to around £100m. The cynic in me wants to ask Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s Sporting Director, that if a player is not for sale, why does he have a price tag that doesn’t exactly warn off potential suitors, but perhaps encourage them?

Let’s say, for sayings sake, that Liverpool (or heaven forbid anyone else) meet these demands, we would expect the bid to be accepted, since that is what Dortmund’s required terms are.

Therefore, by all accounts, Jude Bellingham is now for sale?

Should Dortmund sell, with their demands being met, their fans can rejoice and be contented in the knowledge that the club (once again) have done great business and can reinvest with the huge amounts of money accrued; finally putting a stop to the Bundesliga stranglehold Bayern have mercilessly held over it for years.

For the club who holds the signature of Jude Bellingham: they have acquired one of the most promising youngsters in all of world football... sounds like everyone's a winner, right?

Which brings me to the title of this article: The Jude Bellingham Conundrum.

Bellingham is no doubt a talent, a superstar set for the global stage whose game knows no bounds and whose talent is limitless. Dortmund, whilst they may not want to sell this window, have set their stall at €120m.

The potential problem for Liverpool, and indeed the Madrid’s of the world is thus: should Bellingham have another fine season in the Bundesliga, or have an impressive outing in the upcoming World Cup for England, his value will be much more than the €120m BVB are currently requesting.

Not to mention the fact that every team with money to spend on a midfield slot to fill for the next ten years would have their ears up trying to land this supreme star.

€120m next season may be the auction's starting price, not the final one as it is this season.

We have seen even in this window, Liverpool do not like to get involved in a bidding war if the players preference is elsewhere (see Aurélien Tchoumanei).

Could former team-mates Haaland and Bellingham be lined up against each other next season?

Then there is the fact that the big spenders are seemingly spent. Madrid have paid an eyewatering fee for the aforementioned Tchouameni; Barcelona's priorities lay elsewhere; Chelsea need a centre-back and City have just spent £45m on Phillips and picked Dortmund's pockets with Haaland.

For Liverpool, it may be a buyers market whilst the other 'big teams' priorities are elsewhere this season.

Although Bellingham’s father is used to be a self-confessed Liverpool, or Beatles fan at least (Hey, Jude), The Reds have arguably the best coaching staff in the world to aid Jude in realising his potential, but we have seen at times in the past, things don’t always work out so straightforward for The Reds.

The elephant in the room would be those likening the scenario to Jadon Sancho, who at one point was valued by Dortmund at £100-110m, only to move to Manchester United for £85m a season afterwards.

There is indeed the possibility Bellingham doesn’t have another fine season or star in the World Cup, but is that a risk worth taking?

The youngster has repeated been linked with The Reds

Pre-contract

Then there is the ‘Naby Keita deal’ in terms of a pre-contract. Dortmund, first and foremost, are no fools. They would surely never intelligently allow such a deal to exist when Bellingham’s value could skyrocket in a year’s time; and after all, they don’t exactly need the money.

Keita was rumoured to have a release clause in his contract coming in to affect a year after Liverpool pulled the trigger, making the pre-contract a way of helping Leipzig plan for Keita’s exit with a year’s grace, paying the release clause a year early but also paying it so RB could invest a year ahead of time - no such thing exist in Bellingham’s contract.

If Liverpool want Bellingham, there is an argument to be made that now is the time to strike, before his valuation hits astronomical levels and more shark’s begin to circle.

The Time Is Now

I, along with so many others, realise The Reds are not run by oligarchs, kings or oil-merchants; Liverpool are not cash rich on the hips with pockets bursting of American dollars, especially now that not only the transfer record has (/could have been) broken, but also the infamous wage structure with the renewed Salah contract has been burned to the ground.

Liverpool and FSG have always struck delicately, subtly and with upmost efficiently when needed. Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Darwin Nunez are testament to FSG’s ruthless ways when a player they want becomes available... and guess what, for a mere €120m, Bellingham could be Anfield bound.

That is ultimately the question (and the risk) The Reds are faced with; it is very much a stick or twist scenario which may not be worth the gamble if Bellingham reaches the dizzy heights many of us think he can over the next twelve months.

So let it out and let it in, hey Jude, begin,

You're waiting for someone to perform with.

Pipe-dreaming? Perhaps.

Liverpool are an extremely well run club who are expanding the stadium, breaking their wage and transfer records and backing Jurgen Klopp, all whilst balancing the books. It is a club who are always looking to excel and to grow, to do what is best for the fans and the players.

The #FSGOUT brigade have never been so quiet… and yet…