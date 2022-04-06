‘The Numbers Involved Are Just Crazy’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Talks Erling Haaland Transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have shut down any speculation that his team could be in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

It is widely expected that the Norwegian will leave the Bundesliga club in the summer when his reported release clause of £68million is triggered.

IMAGO / Nordphoto

The Reds are one of a number of clubs said to be interested but Klopp has told Bild (via Fabrizio Romano) that there is ‘no chance‘ of him coming to Anfield.

As tweeted by Romano, Klopp made it clear to the German publication saying he and the club 'don't want anything to do with it'.

In terms of transfer reaction, things don't come more conclusive than that and it appears Haaland will not be swapping the Bundesliga for Anfield any time soon.

