'The Perfect Midfielder Simply Isn't Available' - Journalist Believes Liverpool Will Not Enter Market After Failed Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Bid

Liverpool may opt to not enter the transfer market for a midfielder this summer according to a journalist close to the club.

That is the view of Neil Jones of Goal who believes that they will not buy someone for the sake of it after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have been very active so far in the transfer window bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay to help deal with the loss of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino who seems set to move to Monaco.

According to Jones, however, it's quite possible that after looking at Tchouameni who opted to sign for Real Madrid, they may not enter the market for a midfielder this summer.

"Liverpool looked at signing Aurelien Tchouameni, and it is that type of player that Liverpool will seek to bring in: young, athletic, with good experience but also plenty of room to grow and develop.

"The feeling at present, it seems, is that the ‘perfect’ midfielder simply isn’t available, and as such it should surprise nobody if Liverpool choose to keep their powder dry."

Author Verdict

Jurgen Klopp does have a vast array of midfielders at his disposal as it stands so it may take one of those to leave for the Reds to consider making a move to bring someone in.

