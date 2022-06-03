Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'The Perfect Replacement For Mane' - Pundit On Premier League Forward & Liverpool Transfer Target

Former Sheffield United and Leeds goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes that a current Premier League striker would be the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane should he decide to leave Liverpool this summer.

Rumours regarding the future of the 30-year-old started before the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and have ramped up since the match in Paris.

Sadio Mane

There has been no comment from Liverpool's number 10 regarding his future but it seems likely he could move on with Bayern Munich tipped as a possible destination.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny believes that Jarrod Bowen would be the perfect replacement should Mane decide he wants a fresh challenge.

“Bowen has been unbelievable and now he’s got his first England call up.

“That shows how good of a season he has had at West Ham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Every time I have watched him play he has done really well and looks head and shoulders above the other players.

Jarrod Bowen

“If that’s an option and Liverpool are interested, it would be huge. I think they were interested in January, then I would bet he’s the perfect replacement for Mane in my opinion.

Speculation is rife as to who Liverpool could replace Mane with but first of all, they need confirmation that he definitely wants to move on. If he does, then Bowen will definitely be under consideration.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Ben Woodburn
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder To Leave In Summer Transfer Six Years After Making Debut

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Liverpool’s 2022/23  Southeast Asian Pre-season Plans

By Zubin Daver2 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'The Toughest 10 Days Of My Football Career' - Andy Robertson Reflects On End Of Season Agony With Liverpool & Scotland

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
World Cup
News

Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Liverpool Expected Summer Transfer Departures - A Busy Time Ahead For Julian Ward? (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Vinicius Junior (Real), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) FC Liverpool - Real Madrid Paris, Champions League, Finale
Articles

Ibrahima Konate's Champions League Performance Against Real Madrid Shows Liverpool's Backline Is Set For Years To Come

By Louis Fielden3 hours ago
Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago