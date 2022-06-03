'The Perfect Replacement For Mane' - Pundit On Premier League Forward & Liverpool Transfer Target

Former Sheffield United and Leeds goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes that a current Premier League striker would be the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane should he decide to leave Liverpool this summer.

Rumours regarding the future of the 30-year-old started before the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and have ramped up since the match in Paris.

IMAGO / PA Images

There has been no comment from Liverpool's number 10 regarding his future but it seems likely he could move on with Bayern Munich tipped as a possible destination.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny believes that Jarrod Bowen would be the perfect replacement should Mane decide he wants a fresh challenge.

“Bowen has been unbelievable and now he’s got his first England call up.

“That shows how good of a season he has had at West Ham.

“Every time I have watched him play he has done really well and looks head and shoulders above the other players.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“If that’s an option and Liverpool are interested, it would be huge. I think they were interested in January, then I would bet he’s the perfect replacement for Mane in my opinion.“

Speculation is rife as to who Liverpool could replace Mane with but first of all, they need confirmation that he definitely wants to move on. If he does, then Bowen will definitely be under consideration.

