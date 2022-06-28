'The Reason We Have Had To Redecorate The Champions Wall So Often' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On The Transfer Of Takumi Minamino From Liverpool To Monaco

After Liverpool announced the transfer of Takumi Minamino to Monaco on a permanent deal, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the 27-year-old's contribution at Anfield.

It was reported over the past few days that Liverpool and the Ligue 1 club had agreed on a deal for €15million up front with another €3million possible in add-ons and it has now been made official.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was full of praise for a player that played a major part in Liverpool's domestic cup double last season.

“It’s hard to see Taki go, but it’s a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves.

“An amazing professional; super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager’s dream, to be honest.

“I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that.

“His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches. He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner’s mentality.

“His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time."

Klopp is convinced that the Japan international will be a success in France and admitted he will be watching on with some envy.

“I know he will be a big success at Monaco. I’m sure we will look on with a mix of celebration and envy as he progresses and flourishes there.

“He leaves with our appreciation and best wishes. Thank you, Taki.”

Minamino became a very popular figure at Liverpool among the coaching staff, teammates, and supporters who will all be keen to monitor his progress and see him succeed in France.

