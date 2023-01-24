Skip to main content
‘The Situation Of Liverpool And Jude Bellingham Is Hot’ - Reliable Journalist On Potential Transfer

IMAGO / Eibner

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is reported to be on the radar of Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.
In news that will excite Reds fans, a reliable journalist has claimed that ‘the situation of Liverpool and Jude Bellingham is hot’.

The Merseyside club and manager Jurgen Klopp are reported to be long-term admirers of the 19-year-old after having tracked his progress from his days at Birmingham City.

Bellingham moved from the Midlands club to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and has excelled in the Bundesliga and also recently for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool's midfield issues have been well publicised this season with a number of the options available to Klopp suffering injury issues and with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

The Anfield hierarchy appear to want Bellingham to kick start their midfield rebuild and have been waiting patiently for the opportunity to sign a player who is regarded by many to be a generational talent.

Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenburg (via The Anfield Talk) has now claimed that 'the situation of Liverpool and Jude Bellingham' is hot' giving supporters hope a deal could be imminent and they can beat Real Madrid and Manchester City in the race for his signature this summer.

This is another hint that the Reds could be in pole position to sign the England international with other reporters such as Christian Falk of BILD also claiming of late that Liverpool have a chance of getting their man.

