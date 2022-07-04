'The Smart Money Is On Liverpool' - Former International Manager Thinks Jude Bellingham Could Be Destined For Anfield

As speculation continues to grow about the future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, a former international manager has given his view on where the 19-year-old will end up.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Bellingham over recent weeks and it was understood that Dortmund would not be prepared to sell him this summer in the same window they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Despite this still being the belief of many, the door opened slightly last week when the Bundesliga club were reported to have put a €120million price tag on the England international.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Scotland manager Alex McLeish admitted he would not be surprised to see Bellingham announced as a Liverpool player next summer.

“We are speculating on Bellingham, the smart money is on Liverpool.

“The thing is, we will just see on the day whether it is Bellingham who arrives on the day. That’s how they operate.

“The way Liverpool do their business, they don’t go public about anything. That’s the way transfers should be done. We always tried to do that."

Assuming Dortmund won't do business this summer, another impressive season and World Cup could mean that the potential suitors for Bellingham grow over the next 12 months and the battle for his signature hots up even further.

