Skip to main content

'The Smart Money Is On Liverpool'  - Former International Manager Thinks Jude Bellingham Could Be Destined For Anfield

As speculation continues to grow about the future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, a former international manager has given his view on where the 19-year-old will end up.

skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Bellingham over recent weeks and it was understood that Dortmund would not be prepared to sell him this summer in the same window they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Despite this still being the belief of many, the door opened slightly last week when the Bundesliga club were reported to have put a €120million price tag on the England international.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Scotland manager Alex McLeish admitted he would not be surprised to see Bellingham announced as a Liverpool player next summer.

“We are speculating on Bellingham, the smart money is on Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The thing is, we will just see on the day whether it is Bellingham who arrives on the day. That’s how they operate.

Jude Bellingham

“The way Liverpool do their business, they don’t go public about anything. That’s the way transfers should be done. We always tried to do that."

Assuming Dortmund won't do business this summer, another impressive season and  World Cup could mean that the potential suitors for Bellingham grow over the next 12 months and the battle for his signature hots up even further.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Alicia Keys
Articles

Image: Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares Has New Liverpool Shirt Waiting For Superstar Music Artist Alicia Keys Ahead Of Madrid Gig

By Damon Carr35 seconds ago
imago1011435116h
Quotes

Pundit: Curtis Jones Will 'Get His Game Time And His Opportunity' At Liverpool

By Alex Caddick25 minutes ago
Diogo-Jota-hat-trick
Quotes

'This Is Why Klopp Is A Fantastic Manager' - Former Player On Liverpool & Diogo Jota Conundrum

By Rowan Lee47 minutes ago
Vitezslav Jaros
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Goalkeeper Departs For Season-Long Loan Spell

By Neil Andrew52 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos From Day One Of Pre-Season

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'They've Found An Answer' - Pundit On Liverpool's Summer Transfer Business So Far And The Loss Of Sadio Mane

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit
Articles

Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Max Verstappen & Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Exchange Shirts At Silverstone Ahead Of The F1 British Grand Prix

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago