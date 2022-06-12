'The Way Man United Are At The Minute' - Pundit On Red Devils Chances Of Hijacking The Transfer Of Darwin Nunez To Liverpool

Former player turned pundit Paddy Kenny has been speaking about Manchester United's chances of stealing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez from under the noses of Liverpool.

It looks like Liverpool are close to agreeing on a €100million deal but according to reports from Paul Joyce and coming out of Portugal, there is still some way to go before the transfer terms are agreed on.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny can't see any way that the Red Devils will steal in at the last minute to sign the 22-year-old.

“Not for me.

“The way Man United are at the minute, you have Liverpool challenging for the title and the Champions League.

“I can’t see any way he chooses Man United over Liverpool if I’m honest."

Kenny doesn't think United have the same power in the transfer market they used to have and it will need Erik ten Hag to lead them into the Champions League for that to change.

“I’m sure he will pick Liverpool if it comes down to it. This will keep happening to Man United as long as they are out of the Champions League.

“Top players want to play at the top level and Manchester United currently aren’t there.

“They can’t pick the same players they used to, they have to get used to that.”

With the deal for Nunez still not agreed, it does leave a glimmer of hope for other potential suitors like United.

The player has been clear however that he only wants to play for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool so it's likely the remaining issues will be resolved over the coming days and the Uruguyan will join the Merseyside club.

