'The Writing's On The Wall' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Defender Will Be On The Move This Summer

Former player turned pundit Noel Whelan believes that a Liverpool defender will be on the move this summer.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Liverpool with the signings of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

As rumours circulate that their business is now done in terms of incomings, focus has now switched to those players that will leave the club this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Whelan said after a successful loan spell at Fulham and the signing of Ramsay, he thinks right-back Neco Williams will be on the move either permanently or on loan.

“The writing’s on the wall.

“If Fulham can do a deal to get him back into the club, whether that be on loan, or permanent.

“He had a successful season there, he seemed to be settled, the manager seemed to enjoy his style of play.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Whelan went on to say that he believes that after his spell at the West London club, Marco Silva's team will come back in for the Welsh international.

“I think it makes sense because you’ve brought in the new player from Aberdeen. You’ve sometimes got to let players forge their career.

“Right now, Neco Williams in the Premier League after a successful season at Fulham, getting promoted that makes sense as well.

“I very much doubt Fulham would want to let a bright full-back, box-to-box player leave the club after impressing the manager and the fans.

“I’m sure that’s one they are trying to work on now Liverpool have got the player through the door. That makes it a little bit easier to get a deal done with Fulham.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

One important factor not mentioned by Whelan but perhaps that strengthens the case that Williams could make a move this summer is the World Cup is just around the corner.

As a result. he will need to be playing regular football to give himself the best chance of being a starter for Robert Page's team in Qatar.

