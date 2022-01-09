Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed

A former England international has advised Liverpool to act with caution after the release clause for one of their reported targets was revealed this week.

The Reds are said to be looking at reinforcements in attack to cover for the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during the AFCON tournament.

It's also been rumoured that Divock Origi's contract expires at the end of the season which could mean the Belgian is sold in this window.

It was revealed earlier this week by David Ornstein of The Athletic that one of Liverpool's targets, Arnaut Danjuma, has a €75million (£65million) release clause written into his contract with Villarreal.

Arnaut Danjuma

Kevin Phillips was speaking to Football Insider and believes that the size of the fee is too much for Danjuma.

“That’s too much, for me.

“£65m for a player who has only had two good seasons is an awful lot of money.

Read More

Phillips also had a word of warning for Liverpool suggesting they should learn from the Jadon Sancho deal at Manchester United.

“Spending that sort of money can easily backfire, and I think we’ve seen that with the Jadon Sancho deal at Man United. Liverpool can certainly learn lessons from that deal – because it clearly hasn’t worked out yet.

“I’d be slightly concerned if I were to pay that sort of huge transfer fee. He’s a good player, don’t get me wrong. If you could get him for around £45m then that would be more like it, but £65m is just too much.

“There are better players out there for that price tag.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed

45 seconds ago
Leighton Clarkson
Match Coverage

Liverpool May Turn To Loan Returnee For FA Cup Clash Against Shrewsbury

18 minutes ago
Rinsola Babajide
News

Official: Liverpool Announce Departure Of Rinsola Babajide

25 minutes ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Peter Krawietz Provides Update On Joel Matip Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Shrewsbury

32 minutes ago
Manuel Neuer
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award Revealed - Contenders Included Alisson, Donnarumma, Neuer, Schmeichel, Mendy

41 minutes ago
Manchester United
News

Report: Manchester United Now Have Most Expensive Squad In World Football After Ferran Torres Sale To Barcelona

57 minutes ago
Joel and Avram Glazer
Non LFC

Manchester United: Club In A Mess - Glazers Ownership, Reality Check For Fans, Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer, Ole's Wheel

10 hours ago
amad diallo
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United's Amad Diallo Joining Birmingham City On Loan

12 hours ago