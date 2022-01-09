'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed

A former England international has advised Liverpool to act with caution after the release clause for one of their reported targets was revealed this week.

The Reds are said to be looking at reinforcements in attack to cover for the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during the AFCON tournament.

It's also been rumoured that Divock Origi's contract expires at the end of the season which could mean the Belgian is sold in this window.

It was revealed earlier this week by David Ornstein of The Athletic that one of Liverpool's targets, Arnaut Danjuma, has a €75million (£65million) release clause written into his contract with Villarreal.

Kevin Phillips was speaking to Football Insider and believes that the size of the fee is too much for Danjuma.

“That’s too much, for me.

“£65m for a player who has only had two good seasons is an awful lot of money.

Phillips also had a word of warning for Liverpool suggesting they should learn from the Jadon Sancho deal at Manchester United.

“Spending that sort of money can easily backfire, and I think we’ve seen that with the Jadon Sancho deal at Man United. Liverpool can certainly learn lessons from that deal – because it clearly hasn’t worked out yet.

“I’d be slightly concerned if I were to pay that sort of huge transfer fee. He’s a good player, don’t get me wrong. If you could get him for around £45m then that would be more like it, but £65m is just too much.

“There are better players out there for that price tag.”

