'There Is Nothing There' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Responds To Naby Keita Exit Rumours

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to rumours that Naby Keita could leave the club this summer.

Naby Keita

A report from the reliable Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg had claimed that the Guinea international was unhappy with his current situation at Liverpool and could move this summer.

Plettenberg also claimed that talks to extend his current deal, which has less than 12 months to run, had also stopped.

Klopp was quizzed about the 27-year-old's situation at his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday and played down the rumours.

"I have to comment on 'news' - there is nothing there. He was ill, now he is in training and looking good. Nobody came to me about that apart from you. All fine."

LFCTR Verdict

With Liverpool currently missing Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both hamstring), and Curtis Jones (calf), it would be difficult to lose Keita as well, without a replacement coming in.

Based on Klopp's comments, it seems likely he will stay but whether he will be at the club in 12 months time remains to be seen.

Liverpool

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
