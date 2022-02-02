Skip to main content
'There's A Real Possibility Isn't There' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool After Luis Diaz Transfer

After Liverpool signed Colombian winger Luis Diaz at the weekend, focus has now switched to how the arrival of the 25-year-old will impact those already at Anfield.

It seems as though Diaz had been earmarked by Jurgen Klopp as a summer target but interest was brought forward to prevent the player from signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all have just 18 months left on their current contracts and with the Egyptian's talks in progress, albeit with no agreement, very little has been said about discussions in respect of the futures of the Senegalese and Brazilian.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds player Noel Whelan believes there are signs that Barcelona-linked Firmino may be thinking about leaving Merseyside after the emergence of Diogo Jota.

“There’s a real possibility, isn’t there. When you have a player of that stature running down a contract, that usually suggests that he’s thinking about his options.

“The fact that Diogo Jota has come in and done so well in that position has probably made Liverpool think about life without Firmino, to be honest."

Roberto Firmino

Whelan went on to say that new signing, Diaz, has all the attributes to replace Firmino and that Liverpool will place more emphasis on sorting Salah's contract stalemate.

“Now they’ve added another attacker in Diaz. He looks a quality player, he’s younger.

“He’s a really exciting player for the future and he’s got the attributes to be a fluid part of that front three, and to replace Firmino. He looks to be in the mould of a Liverpool-style player.

“The biggest priority for Liverpool right now will be Salah’s contract.”

'There's A Real Possibility Isn't There' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool After Luis Diaz Transfer

1 minute ago

