'They Didn't Listen' - Luis Suarez On Recommending Darwin Nunez To Barcelona As Striker Prepares For Liverpool Transfer

Former Liverpool player Luis Suarez has claimed that he recommended international teammate Darwin Nunez to Barcelona.

Vincent Kompany Luis Suarez

The 22-year-old striker looks set to make an £85million switch to Liverpool from Benfica once he has completed his medical during the early part of this week.

The Reds moved swiftly to agree on a deal with the Primeira Liga club worth £64million up front and £21.3million in add-ons as they look for a replacement for Sadio Mane who seems likely to move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan international was outstanding in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, scoring in both matches, and reportedly impressed Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk along the way.

According to Suarez, at one point, he recommended Nunez to the hierarchy at the Nou Camp believing he has everything needed to become a top striker. 

"I recommended Darwin to Barcelona. I have 15 years of experience, so I know a thing or two about forwards.

"I told them: 'pay attention to this one, he is very good, he has very interesting things'. They didn't listen."

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Nunez can replicate Suarez's form for the Reds and should he manage that, more silverware could very well be on the agenda for Klopp and his team.

