Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'They Might Let Mane Go' - Former Player Claims Liverpool's Number 10 Could Leave But Dependant On One Condition

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that with Liverpool planning for the future, Sadio Mane could leave the club at the end of the season.

The Senegal international is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and as of yet, detailed talks to extend that deal do not seem to be on the agenda as of yet.

Sadio Mane

Whelan told Football Insider that as Liverpool plan for the future, he does not think the club will risk breaking its wage structure to retain him.

“Liverpool are planning for the future.

“Mane has one big contract left in him. Are they really going to blow their wage structure for him?

“Yes, he’s a phenomenal player who anyone would want in their side but at some point you have to give the chance to these younger players. They need to have the same flair and the same telepathic football."

Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the same time and there have been conflicting reports about his future with rumours suggesting he could become the highest-paid player in the club's history if he agrees to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah

Whelan believes that if Salah does stay and Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho completes his move to Anfield, they may be willing to depart with 29 year old Mane who has excelled since his move from Southampton in 2016.

“Firmino, Mane, and Salah have been that for a number of years. It looks like they are planning for life after them with Diaz, Carvalho coming in and they’ve been linked with Raphinha as well. They’re not just planning for now.

“If they can get Carvalho and keep Salah, they might let Mane go. That might be their way of dealing with things.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Join Manchester United And Arsenal In Race For Top European Striker To Partner Diogo Jota

By Damon Carr16 minutes ago
imago1009795384h
Quotes

"We don't fear them," Adel Taarabt Ahead Of Champions League Crunch Tie With Liverpool

By Sam Jones32 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'He Is The Player We Thought He Will Be - Even A Little Better' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Striker Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'The Decisive Parties Are Talking To Each Other' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'A Top, Top Boy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Calls Out The Threat Posed By Darwin Nunez & Benfica In The Champions League

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Virgil van Dijk Talks About Liverpool's High Line And The Rule Change That's Needed

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Harry Kane
Transfers

'Liverpool Could Do Worse' - Robbie Fowler On Why Tottenham's Harry Kane Would Be Perfect Fit For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Injury Update: Liverpool Officially Injury Free Ahead Of Champions League Tie Against Benfica And A Title-Decider Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr5 hours ago