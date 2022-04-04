'They Might Let Mane Go' - Former Player Claims Liverpool's Number 10 Could Leave But Dependant On One Condition

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that with Liverpool planning for the future, Sadio Mane could leave the club at the end of the season.

The Senegal international is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and as of yet, detailed talks to extend that deal do not seem to be on the agenda as of yet.

Whelan told Football Insider that as Liverpool plan for the future, he does not think the club will risk breaking its wage structure to retain him.

“Liverpool are planning for the future.

“Mane has one big contract left in him. Are they really going to blow their wage structure for him?

“Yes, he’s a phenomenal player who anyone would want in their side but at some point you have to give the chance to these younger players. They need to have the same flair and the same telepathic football."

Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the same time and there have been conflicting reports about his future with rumours suggesting he could become the highest-paid player in the club's history if he agrees to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Whelan believes that if Salah does stay and Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho completes his move to Anfield, they may be willing to depart with 29 year old Mane who has excelled since his move from Southampton in 2016.

“Firmino, Mane, and Salah have been that for a number of years. It looks like they are planning for life after them with Diaz, Carvalho coming in and they’ve been linked with Raphinha as well. They’re not just planning for now.

“If they can get Carvalho and keep Salah, they might let Mane go. That might be their way of dealing with things.”

