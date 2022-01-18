'They Need Someone' - Former Player on Liverpool Transfer Links To Arnaut Danjuma

Former player Glen Johnson has given his opinion as to whether Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma would be a good addition to add fresh impetus to Liverpool's forward line.

The Dutch international has been linked with a move to the Reds since the summer and before he moved to the La Liga team from Bournemouth.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all out of contract in 18 months time and their futures remain unclear currently.

The Bazilian has already turned 30 and his teammates from the famed front three will also hit that age this year.

With the future of Divock Origi uncertain, it does look like the Reds are going to need a plan as to how they freshen their attacking options in the near future.

Speaking to bettingodds.com, Johnson explained that Danjuma could be a good option for them if he can contribute sufficient goals.

Since his move to La Liga in the summer, the 24 year old has so far scored nine goals in all competitions.

“Whether it’s another winger or an out and out striker, I do believe that Liverpool need another forward.

"They need someone to keep Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, who are two of the best around, fresh and hungry every week.

"Liverpool rely heavily on Salah and Mané for goals, which is their job as they’re two of the forward players, but, apart from them and Diogo Jota, Liverpool need to get their goals from other players.

"If Danjuma can contribute goals then yes, he could be a good potential signing for one of those forward positions.”

Author Verdict

The Dutchman remains a good option for Liverpool in terms of age, potential and goal contributions.

With a release clause of €75million however, they may be priced out of a deal for a player they could have signed for around £20million in the summer.

